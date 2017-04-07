Synaptics +6.4% as Needham boosts to Buy

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is up 6.4% out of the open after it got an upgrade to Buy from Hold at Needham.

That follows word that the company entered into a credit agreement to increase its permitted amount of incremental loan commitments to $200M and used that to raise its revolving commitments to $450M.

That deal also raised its maximum permitted leverage ratio to 2.5:1, with an increase to 3:1 permissible for four quarters after any acquisition over $150M.

Needham has a price target of $60, implying 14.5% upside from today's price.