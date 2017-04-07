European regulator OKs continued use of Actelion's Uptravi after review of patient deaths

Planned acquirer Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2% ) is breathing a bit easier after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the continued prescribing of Actelion's (OTCPK:ALIOF +0.7% ) PAH med Uptravi (selexipag). In January, the agency initiated a review of the drug's safety after France's drug regulator reported five patient deaths there. The inquiry did not identify a link between the deaths and the drug.

Uptravi is Actelion's #3 seller, accounting for ~10% of the company's 2016 sales of CHF2.4B.

J&J's $30B bid for the company should close in Q2.