FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) March Summary
Apr. 07, 2017 9:59 AM ETFlexShares Trust - FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR)LKORBy: Ashif Khan, SA News Editor
- March monthly performance was: -1.16%
AUM of$10.2M
- 52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -19%
- $0.16 in dividends were paid in March
- Top 10 Holdings as of 2/28/2017: Anheuser Busch Inbev Fin 4.9% (BUD/46): 1.98921%, Goldman Sachs Grp 6.125% (GS33): 1.82557%, Anheuser Busch Inbev Fin 4.7% (BUD/36): 1.77793%, Comcast Corp New 2.35%, Jpmorgan Chase 4.95% (JPM45): 1.3543%, Oracle 4% (ORCL46): 1.34203%, Verizon Comms 4.862% (VZ46): 1.22931%, Wells Fargo Co Mtn Be 5.375% (WFC43): 1.1582%, Verizon Comms 4.4% (VZ34B): 1.13351%, Microsoft 3.95%