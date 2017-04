Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) -- the former VimpelCom -- is 3.5% lower in early U.S. trading after Norway's Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY) has elected to sell part of its stake.

Telenor will use a public offering in the next several days to sell 4% of the Russia-focused telecom at $3.75. Veon is quoting at $3.83 in lower U.S. trading today.