Altisource Portfolio up another 3% as pressure builds on shorts

Citing data from shortside.com, John Devaney - a sizable owner of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS +3.2% ) who laid out the bull case on Seeking Alpha yesterday - says the average cost to borrow has now risen to over 100%.

Based on his consultation with other big holders of the stock, Devaney believes more than 44 Altisource investors have pulled shares from lending, resulting in more than a 3M share deficit for the shorts (average daily volume is about 500K).

Devaney is a fan and big holder of most of the former Ocwen/Bill Erbey complex, including Ocwen Financial (OCN -0.8% ) and Altisource Residential (RESI -0.1% ).