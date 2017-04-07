Intertek acquires KJ Tech Services GmbH

Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSF) completed the acquisition of KJ Tech Services GmbH.

“With growing consumer demand for vehicles with higher performance and lower fuel consumption, the automotive industry is developing increasingly more complex technologies, while environmental regulations are become more stringent. It is more important than ever to provide designers, developers and manufacturers total quality assurance that their vehicles, systems and components meet performance and regulatory standards, as well as consumer expectations,” said Tim Hubbard, Senior Vice President of Transportation Technologies at Intertek. “The collective experience of Intertek and KJ Tech will provide clients with comprehensive on-road evaluation solutions and performance data combined with the long history of our simulated, in-lab validation service offerings.”

“Joining Intertek represents a tremendous opportunity for KJ Tech Services to expand our global footprint to better meet the demands of our customers,” adds Dr. Christian Schoedel, General Manager at KJ Tech. “We greatly look forward to partnering with Intertek to bring the most comprehensive suite of quality assurance, testing and certification services to the automotive industry.”

