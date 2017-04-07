Investors gauge Schneider National

Schneider National (SNDR -0.6%) trades just short of its IPO pricing level of $19.
Wall Street analysts are in a quiet period on the trucking stock, but SA contributor The Value Investor has a good breakdown on the potential for investors.
Valuation multiples in the trucking sector range tend to follow company size. Larger players such as Heartland Express (HTLD -0.2%), Landstar System (LSTR -0.2%) and Knight Transportation (KNX +0.2%) command a +20 forward PE, while USA Truck (USAK -0.6%) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI -0.5%) trade closer to 10X earnings.