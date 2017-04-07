TV ad-targeting consortium OpenAP launches under Accenture's watch

Ad-targeting initiative OpenAP -- designed to bring the precise targeting of digital ads to TV advertising -- has chosen Accenture (ACN +0.3% ) as its runner, with help from Nielsen (NLSN -0.7% ) and comScore (SCOR +0.8% ).

The consortium, run by partners Fox (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.4% ), Turner (TWX +0.5% ) and Viacom (VIA -0.4% , VIAB -0.8% ), got its formal unveiling today. "You've been asking us to come together," Turner's Donna Speciale told advertisers in New York. "We heard you."

Ahead of upfronts, she also emphasized the trustworthiness of TV's brands in a time of complaint about digital ad platforms and inappropriate placements.