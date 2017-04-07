Peabody Energy seeks to rescue largest coal plant in U.S. west

Peabody Energy (BTU -0.6% ) is joining a growing battle to keep alive one of the biggest U.S. coal plants, releasing a report it commissioned showing the 2,250 MW coal-fired Navajo power plant in Arizona is capable of making money through 2040, even in an era of cheap natural gas.

The Navajo plant is earmarked for closure before the end of the decade, and BTU says thousands of Native Americans jobs would be lost if it closes.

The local utility owners of the plant are seeking an extension to their lease with the Navajo Nation so they can keep the plant running through 2019, when they can begin the decommissioning process.