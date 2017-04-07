Hydrogenics wins funding for pair of hydrogen fueling stations

Hydrogenics (HYGS -0.7% ) says it was awarded C$1.6M in funding by Canada's Ministry of Natural Resources to build two hydrogen fueling stations for fuel cell vehicles.

The pair of hydrogen fueling stations will be built in the Toronto area in a “beachhead” project, which could open the door for fuel cell electrics in Canada, the Canadian FCEV Coalition says.

The Canadian government also says it will set aside nearly C$1.4B in new financing to help the country’s clean technology firms grow and expand.