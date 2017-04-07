JPMorgan losing cash cow as GE restructures

The two giants have a relationship going back 125 years, and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has earned $167M in M&A fees in just the last five years (more than double that of 2nd place Goldman Sachs) as GE sold off units in an effort to become less a bank, and more an industrial company.

Restructuring, however, is nearly complete. "The major pieces have been taken care of at this point,” says analyst Jeff Windau. "That was kind of an extraordinary period of time for them.”

It's not just JPMorgan, but all of Wall Street. GE was the top payer of investment banking fees in 2016 at $166M, well ahead of #2 and #3, Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable.