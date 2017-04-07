European regulators OK Fox's takeover of Sky

The European Commission has given its go-ahead to Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -0.5% , FOXA -0.4% ) to acquire the rest of Sky (SKYAY +0.4% ), noting little overlap between the two.

In the five EU countries where Sky broadcasts -- Austria, Germany, Ireland, Italy and the UK -- Sky and Fox are active in different markets and complete "only to a limited extent, mainly in the acquisition of TV content and in the wholesale supply of basic pay-TV channels."

In December, Fox had announced its intention to acquire the near-61% of Sky that it didn't already own, for about $14.4B.

Fox expressed a welcoming stance: “We now look forward to continuing to work with U.K. authorities and are confident that the proposed transaction will be approved following a thorough review process."

British regulators are still examining the deal and should issue a decision in coming weeks.