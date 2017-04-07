Wells Fargo board should go - ISS

Earlier this week, shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis recommended voting against six of the 15 members of Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) board. Now, Institutional Shareholder Services has gone further, urging the ouster of everyone on the board when the account-opening scandal took place, including Chairman Stephen Sanger.

That would spare only newish CEO Tim Sloan and two other recently-appointed directors.

ISS: "Shareholder skepticism given board’s track record for insufficient risk oversight appears justified. The long-standing sales practices and unchecked incentive program evidences a sustained breakdown of risk oversight on the part of the board."

Source: FT