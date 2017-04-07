Defense stocks higher after U.S. missile strike on Syria

Defense stocks remain higher following last night's U.S. airstrikes on Syria but have lost some off their early pop.
Among the defense names in the green are Raytheon (RTN +1.1%), maker of the Tomahawk cruise missiles used by the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin (LMT +1.1%), producer of the new F-35 fighter jet and the Hellfire missile, and Boeing (BA +0.4%), which has several government defense contracts and is the maker of JDAM GPS, a guidance system for bombs.
Also higher are Northrop Grumman (NOC +0.8%), General Dynamics (GD +1.4%), United Technologies (UTX +0.2%), Harris (HRS +0.9%), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +1.4%), L-3 Communications (LLL +1.7%) and Orbital ATK (OA +1.3%).