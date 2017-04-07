Premium iPhone 8 to be delayed - Brian White

Drexel Hamilton's Brian White expects 3D sensing technology and OLED displays will only be offered with the 5.8" iPhone 8, but his "smartphone contact" strongly believes that particular model will be delayed several weeks, though still be available for the holiday season.

At issue are challenges with the 3D sensing technology.

Another report earlier this week suggested much the same thing.

White does say that the other two iPhone 8 models - the 4.7" and 5.5" - should be available to preorder in September, as usual.