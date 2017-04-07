Dudley suggests raising SIFI threshold

FRBNY President Bill Dudley tells an audience that the Dodd-Frank $50B asset threshold for bank SIFI designation could be "raised significantly" without unduly boosting risks for the financial system.

That $50B threshold has made at least some lenders (New York Community Bancorp NYCB comes to mind) close to that level question the wisdom of growing any further, whether organically or by M&A.

