GM China sales strong in March, down 5% for Q1

General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports deliveries in China dropped 5.2% in Q1.

The decline would have been worse if not for a 16% increase in deliveries during March, led by an 81% pop in Baojun deliveries.

The lower level of sales during the quarter is tied to an increase in the purchase tax on small-engine vehicles to 7.5% this year from 5% last year.

Despite the higher tax rate, GM is staying aggressive in the region. "We will continue to expand and upgrade our offerings across segments. Many of our new models will be on display at this month’s Auto Shanghai 2017," notes a top GM China exec.

GM China press release