U.S. rig count rises by 15 for 12th straight weekly gain, Baker Hughes says

The number of U.S. active drilling rigs rose for the 12th straight week, adding another 15 rigs to 839 following last week's increase of 15, according to the latest Baker Hughes survey.

Oil rigs rose by 10 to 672 and natural gas rigs added 5 to 165, while two rigs are miscellaneous; the total count in the Permian Basin rose by 12 to 331.

In the past year, oil rigs have risen by 318 (90%), gas rigs by 76 (85%) and total rigs by 396 (89%).

