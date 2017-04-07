Twitter drops suit after government withdraws unmasking summons

The Dept. of Homeland Security has withdrawn its summons and dropped its effort to compel Twitter (TWTR -0.8% ) to reveal information tied to an anti-Donald Trump account, and Twitter has now dropped its lawsuit against the government accordingly.

Twitter learned the order against it had been withdrawn in a meeting with the Dept. of Justice today. It had filed suit in San Francisco yesterday.

There's still the prospect the government could try again. Its last attempt originated in Customs and Border Protections.

The account in question, @Alt_USCIS, purports to be an anonymous employee of Homeland Security (Citizenship and Immigration Services).