Fitch Ratings cautious on General Mills

Fitch Ratings shifts to a Negative outlook on General Mills (GIS +0.1% ) and its BBB+ rating after factoring in two years of declining organic growth in key regions. Key snippets from the Fitch report are posted below.

"Fitch expects the company will continue shaping its portfolio with dispositions of slow- or negative-growth brands and acquisitions in faster-growing categories. In the near- to intermediate-term, Fitch expects organic growth to be challenged and trend negative in the low single-digit range beyond fiscal 2017 given the continued declines in the cereal and yogurt business."

"Fitch expects debt balances to remain roughly flat over the next two years with FCF being directed to shareholders versus debt paydown. However, debt-financed share buybacks that take leverage towards 3x would be a rating concern."

"A positive rating action could result if the company commits to maintaining leverage near 2x with FCF margins maintained at 4.5% or above."

Full Fitch report