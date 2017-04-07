Uber fires back: Google self-driving car suit is 'misfire'

Six weeks after being sued by Alphabet (GOOG -0.3% , GOOGL -0.3% ) self-driving car unit Waymo, Uber (Private:UBER) is going public with its defense, calling Waymo's action a "misfire."

Waymo had argued that trade secrets were stolen by ex-engineer Anthony Levandowski, who left Alphabet's embrace to form start-up Otto, quickly acquired by Uber for $680M. Waymo charges Levandowski with planning the move while still at the Google unit, and with downloading 14,000 confidential files.

Uber says it doesn't have the proprietary information and wouldn't need it anyway, since it's using off-the-shelf technology for lidar sensors while it works on its own system.

“Waymo’s injunction motion is a misfire: There is no evidence that any of the 14,000 files in question ever touched Uber’s servers and Waymo’s assertion that our multi-lens lidar is the same as their single-lens lidar is clearly false,” says Uber's Angela Padilla.

If Waymo really thought Uber was using secrets, it wouldn't have waited five months to pursue an injunction, she argues. Waymo says it's "disingenuous" for Uber to say it's never touched the 14,000 files since it's not looking into the computers and devices of the head of its self-driving program.