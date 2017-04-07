Dudley suggests Fed balance sheet normalization coming; Treasurys shed gains

Speaking at an event in NYC, New York Fed President Bill Dudley says normalization of the central bank's massive balance sheet could begin this year.

Shrinking the balance sheet sooner rather than later would provide room to expand in the future, if necessary, he says.

He adds that the Fed may want to avoid raising interest rates at the same time it's shrinking its balance sheet.

Down as low as 2.28% earlier in the session, the 10-year Treasury yield has returned to 2.37%, up three basis points today. TLT -0.15% , TBT +0.3%

