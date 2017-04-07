Oil prices rise to one-month high

Crude oil prices ended up falling back from the initial gains churned up after the U.S. air strikes against Syria, but are still at their highest level in a month. Traders adjusted to the minor role Syria plays in global oil production in assessing the rise in tensions.

WTI crude +0.81% to $52.12/bbl. Brent crude +0.51% to $55.17/bbl.

AAA.com reports a minor increase in U.S. gas prices to a national average of $2.381 per gallon vs. $2.369 yesterday and $2.314 a week ago.

