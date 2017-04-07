Argentina asks court for full suspension of Barrick's Veladero mine

Argentina's environmental ministry asks a federal court to totally suspend operations at Barrick Gold's (ABX -1% ) Veladero mine following the rupture of a pipe carrying cyanide solution last week.

The ministry says the court should halt activities at Veladero - half of which ABX is selling to China's Shandong Gold Mining for $960M - "until there is a guarantee that there will be no environmental damages."

After the third incident in 18 months involving cyanide-bearing solution at Veladero, the government of Argentina's San Juan province said on Wednesday that it rejected ABX's work plan for the mine.

Also, Argentina's mining minister reportedly met yesterday with ABX executives and told them the continuation of the company's business in the country depends on the presentation and approval of a new working plan.