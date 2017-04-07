Goldman hikes June rate hike odds

Led by Jan Hatzius, the bullish economic team now sees a 70% chance of a Fed move in June, up from 60% previously.

The weak headline print in today's jobs report (98K jobs added vs. 180K expected) is the result of lousy March weather they say. More important was the sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 4.5%.

Fed Funds futures are pricing in slightly more than a one-in-three chance of a rate hike in June.

