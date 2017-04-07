Bloomberg: Pandora touching labels for money, better terms

Facing continued losses, Pandora Media (P -4.8% ) has begun going to major record labels to seek better terms and even direct investment, Bloomberg reports.

Labels aren't likely to go along with requests for money or for better licensing terms that lower costs for Pandora, sources said.

Pandora's losses doubled last year to $345M.

The company isn't short of cash, but faces pressure to show shareholders that improvement is on the way. It began rolling out its Premium subscription tier last month.