Stage Stores closes on Gordmans deal

Stage Stores (SSI -2.7% ) announces that it closed on its deal to acquire 50 Gordmans store leases, a distribution center and all of Gordmans’ related store assets.

The deal also incudes trademarks and other intellectual property of Gordmans.

Stage expects to pay approximately $35M to $40M for the inventory and an additional $2M to $3M for the other assets.

The company says the acquisition expands and diversifies its portfolio with a complementary concept and attractive customer demographics in new Midwest markets.

Source: Press Release