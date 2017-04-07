Activision taps King for new 'Call of Duty' mobile game

Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.5% ) is hoping its 2016 purchase King Digital can crush it when it comes to mobilizing its cash-cow franchise.

The company is charging its unit that created the lucrative Candy Crush Saga series with making a new Call of Duty mobile game, hoping King can strike gold where Activision's found only lead before.

There's no timetable for the new game, and King has listed four new jobs to develop it. And if it seems like CoD and King's games are worlds apart, Benchmark's Mike Hickey notes mobile gaming calls for expertise: “Just because on the surface (King's games) appear simple doesn’t mean their inner workings aren’t highly complex.”

At least two current mobile CoD games cost $6.99 to download whereas King has focused on the free-to-play/in-app purchases approach.