Thyssenkrupp eyes €500M in steel cost cuts over three years

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF -0.5% ) says it plans to cut costs by €500M ($531M) over three years at its steel unit, which it is seeking to merge with Tata Steel's European operations.

For starters, Thyssenkrupp says it will close parts of some production facilities at its heavy plate business unit, but it is not yet clear how many jobs would be affected.

The European unit, facing pressure from cheap imports and industry overcapacity, already has cut costs by more than €600M in a restructuring program that ended about a year ago.