Stocks little changed despite weak U.S. jobs report, Syria airstrike

Stocks finished flat in a choppy session that nevertheless was noteworthy for the U.S. airstrike in Syria and weak employment data for March.

All three major stock benchmarks lost ground on the week, with the Nasdaq -0.6%, S&P -0.3% and Dow -0.1%.

Strength among defense contractors such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics helped the industrials sector (+0.1%) finish today's session in the green, but just barely.

Consumer staples (+0.3%), real estate (+0.2%), health care (+0.2%) and telecom services (+0.2%) also rose.

The energy sector (-0.4%) lagged even as the strike on Syria sent oil prices higher, with U.S. crude oil jumping 1% to $52.25/bbl; financials (-0.3%) also fell, capping a 1% loss for the week.

Treasury prices spiked immediately after the jobs report but quickly reversed and continued to slide; the two-year yield (1.27%) and 10-year yield (2.37%) each gained 3 bps while the 30-year yield added just a point to 3.00%.