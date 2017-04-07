CBS chief Moonves sees pay bump to $69.55M

A good year for CBS turned into quite a good year for CEO Les Moonves, who saw his overall pay jump 23% to $69.55M, based on a substantially higher bonus.

The company's proxy statement shows Moonves drawing a 2016 salary of $3.5M, but along with a $32M bonus (up from the prior year's $19M) and stock awards of just under $32M. He didn't receive option awards, after getting $7.2M in such awards the year before.

Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello also saw a raise, to $29.05M in total compensation. That's based on a salary of $2.5M, a bonus of $12.5M (up from the previous year's $8.07M) and stock awards of $10.73M, along with options awards of $2.8M.

Among other named execs: Chief Legal Officer Lawrence Tu saw total comp rise to $8.57M from $7.48M; Chief Human Resources Officer Anthony Ambrosio was bumped to $5.29M from $4.12M; and Chief Communications Officer Gil Schwartz was raised to $5.08M from $3.84M.