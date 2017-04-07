Nexstar Media cancels original show 'Hollywood Today Live'

Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.7%) has pulled the plug on Hollywood Today Live!, a magazine show designed to populate stations around the country and build original content for Media General (now part of Nexstar via merger).
The show will wrap on April 28 -- it didn't quite find a big enough audience in its second season, Nexstar says -- and the company will focus more on local programming.
After a pilot run in 2014, the show was created by Media General and Fox (FOX, FOXA -0.2%) in 2015 as a vanguard into original content for the broadcast station owner. It was set to head to two-thirds of the company's markets that fall.