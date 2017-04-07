U.S. credit card tab crosses $1T for first time since 2009

Credit card debt in the U.S. has joined auto loans and student debt in crossing the $1T threshold, according to the latest data from the Fed, up 6.2% from a year ago and 0.3% from January and hitting its highest level since early 2009 during the financial crisis.

Economists generally see this as good news, on balance, as rising consumer borrowing typically means consumers are spending more on big-ticket items, such as cars, and smaller purchases often charged on cards.

Most borrowers are paying their debts on time due largely to rising incomes and the low unemployment rate, but there are signs of trouble: Missed payments on consumer loans - while mostly at near record lows - are rising in the credit card market, and personal loan and subprime auto-loan delinquencies also are mostly rising.

“Credit card debt is rising quickly, but delinquencies are still really low,” points out CreditCard.com analyst Matt Schulz, but he expects delinquency rates to start rising as debt levels and interest rates move higher.

