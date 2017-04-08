Google pays women less than men, says Labor Dept.

Amid a routine probe into whether Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is complying with anti-discrimination laws, the Department of Labor has found the company systematically pays female employees less than their male counterparts.

"We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce,” said the DoL's Janette Wipper yesterday in court testimony (the DoL is suing Google to compel disclosure of more compensation data).

Google: "We vehemently disagree with [Wipper’s] claim ... Other than making an unfounded statement which we heard for the first time in court, the DoL hasn’t provided any data, or shared its methodology.”

The charges come alongside recent broad scrutiny of Silicon Valley's gender pay practices.

Source: Sam Levin in The Guardian