The Pentagon is deploying the USS Carl Vinson to waters near the Korean Peninsula, while the National Security Council presented President Trump with other options to respond to Pyongyang's nuclear program.

They include putting American nukes in South Korea or assassinating Kim Jong-un.

On Sunday, North Korea called U.S. airstrikes in Syria an "unforgivable act of aggression" that reinforced its need to maintain a nuclear arsenal against Washington's "evermore reckless moves for a war."

