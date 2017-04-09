Ford optimistic of U.S.-China future

Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Mark Fields feels "encouraged" about the outlook for U.S.-China relations, a day after the conclusion of a summit between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

China is one of Ford's largest markets, and last year the automaker topped 1M cars in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fields expects sales in China "to be down very slightly" in 2017; however, he remains "very confident in the growth outlook."

