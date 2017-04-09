Walgreens pushes hard for Rite Aid deal

The proposed concessions to the FTC by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) in its acquisition bid for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) include selling 1,200 stores to Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED), as well as allowing 100 Rite Aid executives to jump over to Fred's, according to Capitol Forum.

The company is also considering unloading some buildings at Rite Aid's HQ in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania to Fred's to sweeten the deal for employees. Fred's confirmed its interest in acquiring the stores during its earnings conference call last week (transcript). Shares of Fred's were up 11% last week.