Japan PM Abe and Trump in agreement

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump are in agreement to stay in close coordination on North Korea after talking yesterday.

Abe also offered support for the U.S. resolve to prevent the proliferation of chemical weapons in a reference to the U.S. missile strike in Syria.

Though Abe and Trump are expected to clash on trade issues in the future, their relationship is off to a comfortable start.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, DBJP, DFJ, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, EZJ, JEQ, EWV, HEWJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJH, JHDG, QJPN, DXJF, JPMV, FJP, DXJR, JPN, DXJC, HGJP, HFXJ, HJPX, DDJP, DEWJ, FXJP, GSJY, JPNH