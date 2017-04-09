New report on Tesla plan for China plant

An unconfirmed report out of China indicates that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to build a wholly-owned factory in the Guangdong region, with an announcement potentially coming sometime this year.

It's unclear if the Chinese government would approve of a plant that wasn't owned through a joint venture with a local company.

The story on the factory was published by the Southern Metropolis Daily, a paper that often clashes with Beijing authorities.

Update: Tesla is denying the report of plans for a Guangdong plant, but says it has a "deep commitment" to the Chinese auto market.