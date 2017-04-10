Yellen to give talk at University of Michigan

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives a talk this afternoon at the University of Michigan with some intriguing issues hanging in the wind.

Will Yellen give a road map to how the Fed plans to shed the $4.5T in bonds it holds on its balance sheet? And what will she say on the leak of confidential information to Medley Global by Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker?

On a side note, Yellen reportedly met with Medley Global Advisors back in 2011 and 2012.