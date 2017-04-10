Solid results for U.S. box office

The U.S. box office continues to hum right along. Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) and Dreamworks Animation movie Boss Baby took in $26.3M over the weekend, and now stands at close to $90M since its debut.

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Beauty and the Beast raked in $25M to edge closer to $1B worldwide.

Smurfs: The Lost Village stumbled in with a $14.1M opening.

The U.S. box office is up 5.5% to $3.198B this year through April 9 to top most estimates from media analysts. Next weekend, Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) The Fate of the Furious is expected to bring in over $100M for its debut.

