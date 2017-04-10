Crude oil breaks higher again

Crude oil prices are moving higher to start the week off. A strong level of demand and continued global uncertainty after the U.S. missile strike in Syria have traders in a buying mood.

WTI crude oil futures +0.75% to $52.63/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.85% to $55.71/bbl.

U.S. gasoline prices sit at their highest level in eight months. The most recent data from Lundberg Survey showed an average of $2.4327 per gallon, while AAA reported an average price at the pump of $2.389 per gallon.