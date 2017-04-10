Global markets look to the U.S. for direction

Global markets are waiting to take their cues from the U.S. amid growing geopolitical risk.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China finished the day 0.5% lower , while the Nikkei in Japan was up 0.71% . It's a quiet session at midday in Europe, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.09% .

Investors in the U.S. are coming off a quarter that saw the first-ever Dow close over 21K and an overall stock equity return of +4.8%. The key question is if historically low interest rates and improving employment trends can overshadow the drama out of Washington, D.C. to give the Trump trade another leg upward. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% to start the week.

ETFs: SPY, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, UPRO, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, DOG, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, BXUB, SPLX, SFLA, BXUC, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL.