BioTelemetry launches a tender offer to acquire LifeWatch AG

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) will launch a tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all of the outstanding shares of LifeWatch AG, with shareholders receiving either CHF10.00 in cash and 0.1457 shares of BioTelemetry stock or CHF8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of BioTelemetry stock.

The total deal value is approximately CHF260M and the company will fund the transaction with a combination of cash on hand, debt and equity.

Joseph H. Capper, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioTelemetry, Inc., commented: “We are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of LifeWatch. We believe the combination of the two most innovative remote cardiac monitoring companies creates a unique opportunity to build an immensely successful connected health platform, capable of delivering highly sought after life-saving and cost-reduction solutions. If the tender offer is successful, this transaction is expected to yield considerable efficiencies, creating tremendous shareholder value. We look forward to working with the LifeWatch team and hope to be able to welcome them to the BioTelemetry family in the near future.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Raymond James is acting as lead financial advisor to BioTelemetry.

Press Release