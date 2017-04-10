Jack In the Box's CFO to step down

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) announced that Jerry Rebel plans to retire as the company’s CFO in 2018.

The company will begin an external search for a new CFO, and Rebel will continue to serve as CFO until after the appointment of a successor.

“Jerry has been a key driver in the transformation of our business model since joining the company in 2003,” said Lenny Comma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The company, its shareholders and other stakeholders are better off as a result of his vision and leadership. We are extremely grateful for his many contributions to the organization, which have positioned us well for continued success.”

