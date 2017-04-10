Nuo Therapeutics appoints Dr. Paul D. Mintz to its board of directors

Nuo Therapeutics (OTCQX:AURX) appoints Paul D. Mintz, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Verax Biomedical to its board of directors, effective April 7.

Also, Joseph Del Guercio is leaving the board due to his expanded responsibilities as President and CEO of the Clark Charitable Foundation, and will serve as an informal board advisor.

Prior to joining Verax Biomedical in early 2016, Dr. Mintz served as Director, Division of Hematology Clinical Review, Office of Blood Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research of the FDA.