Citi Trends announces expanded capital return program

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) expects to return approximately $30M to stockholders over next 12 months

A 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.06 to $0.08, to begin with the Q2 dividend to be paid to stockholders in June 2017

The Borad also authorizes $25M share repurchase program.

This expanded capital return program is designed to return available cash to stockholders while maintaining a minimum cash balance of $80M.

Ed Anderson, Executive Chairman, commented, “These actions demonstrate the Board's commitment to thoughtfully and appropriately returning excess capital to stockholders while maintaining the financial flexibility required to grow our business. Just as with the successful completion of a $15 million repurchase program and the institution of a regular quarterly dividend in 2015, these decisions have been informed by the Board’s extensive stockholder engagement and in-depth evaluations of the Company’s balance sheet and strategic initiatives. We remain committed to creating, enhancing and responsibly returning value to our stockholders.”

Press Release