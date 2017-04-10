Aerie Pharmaceuticals announces expansion of commercialization team

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announces the appointments of new employees Gary Menichini as Vice President of Sales, Dale Seibt as Vice President of Market Access, and Gerry McKenzie as Vice President of Commercial Operations. In addition, Michael McCleerey has changed positions within the Company and is now Vice President of Portfolio Development. All four positions will report to Judith Robertson, Chief Commercial Officer.

Prir to joining, Mr. Menichini was Vice President and Head of Commercial at Genoptix, a Novartis company, Mr. Seibt was as Head of Market Access, U.S. Pharmaceuticals at Alcon Laboratories and Mr. McKenzie served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and Business Practice Management at Allergan respectively.