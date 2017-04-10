Intrawest Resorts Holdings to be acquired by affiliates of Aspen Skiing Company and KSL Capital Partners

Intrawest Resorts Holdings (NYSE:SNOW) to be acquired by a newly-formed entity controlled by affiliates of the Aspen Skiing Company, L.L.C. and KSL Capital Partners, LLC for $23.75 in cash for each share of Intrawest common stock, representing a total valuation of approximately $1.5B including debt obligations to be assumed or refinanced net of cash at closing.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q3 of calendar year 2017.

“This transaction creates significant opportunity for Intrawest and delivers tremendous value to our current shareholders,” said Thomas Marano, Intrawest’s chief executive officer. “The cash consideration of $23.75 per share represents a 40% premium over $16.97 per share, Intrawest’s closing stock price on January 12, 2017, the trading day prior to Reuters’ report speculating that the Company was exploring a potential sale. We are excited to work with Aspen and KSL. Our new partners bring additional financial resources and a shared passion for the mountains and our mountain communities. Both Aspen and KSL are committed to helping Intrawest accelerate our plans to bring more value to our guests, more opportunities for our employees and more investment into our local communities.”

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Moelis & Company LLC and Houlihan Lokey are serving as financial advisors to Intrawest.

