Swift Transportation, Knight Transportation to merge

Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) and Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) agree to a merger in an all-stock transaction that will create the industry's largest full truckload company, with more than $5B in annual revenue.

The combined entity will be called Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and will be headquartered in Phoenix; it will trade under the KNX ticker.

Each SWFT share will convert into 0.72 shares of Knight-Swift via a reverse split, and each share of KNX to be exchanged for one Knight-Swift share; SWFT shareholders will own ~54% and KNX shareholders will own ~46% of the combined company.